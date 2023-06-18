Heirs of 24 martyrs awarded gold medals

LAHORE : Gold medals were awarded to the heirs of 24 martyrs and silver medals to 25 Ghazis at a ceremony held at the Central Police Office on Saturday.

The martyrs were from DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Punjab Highway Patrol, Punjab Constabulary, CTD and training police personnel while the Ghazis were from DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Officials of PC, Traffic and Mandi Bahauddin police.

IG Punjab appreciated the sacrifices of the martyrs and the services of the Ghazis and said that they have secured the future of the country by offering their lives and blood for the protection of lives and property of citizens.

He also met with the martyrs' children, families and inquired about their education and future plans while talking to the children.

Rs83 lakhs for treatment of 35 cops:

Welfare Branch has released funds amounting to Rs83 lakhs for medical treatment of 35 Ghazis of Punjab police.

According to the details, the welfare committee reviewed 43 cases received from across the province and approved the release of funds for the treatment of 35 officials. Chakwal police TSI Adnan Haider was given Rs10 lakhs, Rahim Yar Khan injured constable M Ayub and Asif Shehzad were also given Rs10 lakhs each. Similarly, Rs53 lakhs were provided to other 32 Ghazis for medical expenses.

IG Punjab directed the Additional IG Welfare and Finance that welfare branch should continue to take measures for the welfare of police employees and provide all possible support to the affected employees by taking immediate action on the requests received from the districts.