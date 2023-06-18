 
Sunday June 18, 2023
World

Mexican heatwave kills eight since April

By AFP
June 18, 2023

MEXICO CITY: Eight people have died in the third heatwave to hit Mexico since mid-April, the country´s health ministry said on Friday.

Temperatures reached a record high of 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) in the capital Mexico City this week.