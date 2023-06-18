South Africa’s Ramaphosa tells Putin to stop conflict

MOSCOW: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is in Russia as part of a peace-seeking delegation, on Saturday told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the conflict in Ukraine had to stop.

“This war must be settled... through negotiations and through diplomatic means,” said Ramaphosa.

He added that his delegation, consisting of seven African leaders, “would like this war to be ended.

“This war is having a negative impact on the African continent and indeed on many other countries around the world,” Ramaphosa said ahead of formal talks with the Russian president.

On Friday, the delegation held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

“We have come to listen to you and through you to hear the voice of the Russian people,” said Comoros President Azali Assoumani, who currently heads the African Union.

“We wanted to encourage you to enter into negotiations with Ukraine,” he said.

African countries have been divided over their response to the conflict, with some siding with Ukraine, while others have remained neutral or gravitated towards Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday praised the “balanced approach” of African countries towards the Ukraine conflict, ahead of formal talks with the delegation aiming to push for peace between Kyiv and Moscow. “We welcome the balanced approach of African friends to the Ukraine crisis,” Putin told African leaders from seven countries. “We are open to a constructive dialogue with all those who want to implement peace based on the principles of justice and respect for the parties´ legitimate interests,” Putin said.

The delegation, which arrived in Russia Saturday includes four presidents: South Africa´s Cyril Ramaphosa, Senegal´s Macky Sall, Zambia´s Hakainde Hichilema and Comoros´ Azali Assoumani, who also currently heads the African Union. The leaders of Uganda, Egypt and Congo-Brazzaville pulled out of the visit at the last moment and sent representatives instead.

“In Russia, we highly respect the position of African countries in support of global stability... and support their desire for a pacifist policy,” Putin said. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is in Russia as part of a peace-seeking delegation, on Saturday told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the conflict in Ukraine had to stop.