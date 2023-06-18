Sudan warring parties agree to new 72-hour ceasefire: mediators

Riyadh: Sudan´s warring parties have agreed a new 72-hour ceasefire from Sunday, Saudi and US mediators said as clashes intensified with dozens killed in Khartoum.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United States of America announce the agreement of representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces on a ceasefire throughout Sudan for a period of 72 hours,” a Saudi foreign ministry statement said late Saturday.

Earlier, air strikes killed or wounded more than two dozen civilians in Khartoum Saturday, a citizens´ group said, as medics reported hundreds of wounded fleeing Sudan´s western Darfur region in worsening violence of a two-month war.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) claimed to have shot down a Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) fighter plane. A military source, not authorised to speak to the press, told AFP anonymously that a plane did go down but blamed a “malfunction”.

The SAF, commanded by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has since April 15 been battling the RSF, headed by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, after the two fell out in a power struggle. Witnesses say air strikes have intensified in the capital over the past few days.

On Saturday, warplanes again struck residential districts of Khartoum, killing “17 civilians, including five children,” according to a citizens´ support committee. Residents had earlier reported air strikes around the city´s southern Yarmouk district -- home to a weapons manufacturing and arms depot complex where the RSF claimed “full control” in early June.

The citizen´s committee added that 11 other civilians were wounded but AFP was not immediately able to independently confirm the committee´s figures.

Hundreds of kilometres (miles) west of Khartoum, up to 1,100 have been killed in the West Darfur state capital El Geneina alone, according to the US State Department.

Medics said Saturday they were overwhelmed by the hundreds of wounded fleeing Sudan´s Darfur region, which has become an increasing focus of global concern.