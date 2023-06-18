War, climate change force school-aged children to fetch water in Yemen

TAEZ, Yemen: Every day at dawn, 14-year-old Salim Mohammad leaves home to fetch water, trekking through his city in southwestern Yemen to join the queues at the nearest public dispenser.

He and his three siblings walk at least a mile (1.6 kilometres) and wait, sometimes for hours, hoping to fill their jerry cans and make it back in time for school. “My arms and my back hurt from the load I carry every day,” Mohammad told AFP from the family´s makeshift apartment, a former grocery store, in the city of Taez.

“We wake up in the early morning and leave home with our father, sometimes even at night, to collect water,” he said. The teenager´s plight is common in Yemen, which had ranked among the world´s most water-stressed countries even before conflict broke out in 2015 between Iran-backed Huthi rebels and a Saudi-led coalition supporting the ousted government.

The dire mix of war and climate change has only aggravated the country´s water woes. Fighting has ravaged critical infrastructure while rising temperatures and varying precipitation have further hit supply, experts and aid groups say.

Yemen´s groundwater is being depleted at twice the rate it is being replenished, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

At the current rates, the Arabian Peninsula´s poorest country could completely run out of groundwater within 20 years, the FAO says. “We wake up every morning and race after water,” said Mohammad´s mother, Umm Mujahid.

Yemen´s third-biggest city suffers from some of the worst shortages in a country where about 14.5 million people -- nearly half of the population -- do not have access to safe drinking water, according to the FAO.

The country´s piped water network reaches less than 30 percent of Yemenis, forcing millions to rely on private companies or unsafe wells, said Ralph Wehbe of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

“Children are particularly vulnerable,” said Wehbe, the deputy head of the ICRC´s delegation in Yemen.

With water in such short supply, many parents need the help of their children in obtaining it. “They are forced to spend hours collecting water for their families... instead of going to school,” he told AFP from Sanaa. “This is a tragic consequence of the water crisis.” And the scarcity of water can have extreme repercussions.

Last month, a video circulating on social media purported to show a girl stabbed to death by her neighbour in the capital Sanaa over access to a water tank. AFP could not independently verify the footage.