Sunday June 18, 2023
Ukraine flood kills 16, 31 missing in Russian-held areas

By APP
June 18, 2023

MOSCOW: The death toll from devastating floods in Russian-occupied areas of southern Ukraine has risen to 16, with 31 reported missing, a regional official said Saturday. “Unfortunately, the number of dead has increased to 29,” said Andrei Aleseyenko, head of the Russian-installed government in Kherson. The previous toll listed 17 dead from the June 6 destruction of a Dnipr river dam.