France counts cost after unusual earthquake hits west

LA LAIGNE, France: Residents of a region in western France on Saturday counted the cost after being stunned by a rare earthquake that has left dozens of homes damaged.

Cracks appeared in several homes in the Charente-Maritime department just north of the major city of Bordeaux, while churches were damaged and inhabitants left in urgent need of resettlement. There were no fatalities, even though the earthquake was felt as far as Rennes in Brittany in the north and two aftershocks were recorded on Saturday morning.

In the town of La Laigne, many homes were left cracked with stones and tiles on the ground and chimneys looking as though they could tumble at any moment. The fire service declared dozens of houses uninhabitable.

In La Laigne, “135 buildings were affected by the earthquake overall” and “170 people need to be relocated”, said local fire service chief Didier Marcaillou.

“Most of the houses in the centre of the town have been affected to varying degrees. The church is completely unusable. The school will have to be closed as a precaution,” added prefect Nicolas Basselier, the top government-appointed regional official in Charente-Maritime.

A baker in La Laigne for 33 years, Cecile Apperce was at her counter on Friday when the earthquake struck. “I thought it was a plane crash, I went outside, everyone was screaming.”