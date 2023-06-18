Axelsen powers into Indonesia Open final

JAKARTA: Badminton world number one Viktor Axelsen beat H.S. Prannoy on Saturday to secure his spot in the Indonesia Open final, but South Korea´s rising star An Se-young crashed out.

Danish star Axelsen, who has won the tournament two years running, will have a chance to add another to his trophy case in Sunday´s final after overcoming India´s Prannoy 21-15, 21-15 in 46 minutes.