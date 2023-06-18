Axelsen powers into Indonesia Open final

JAKARTA: Badminton world number one Viktor Axelsen beat H.S. Prannoy on Saturday to secure his spot in the Indonesia Open final, but South Korea´s rising star An Se-young crashed out.
Danish star Axelsen, who has won the tournament two years running, will have a chance to add another to his trophy case in Sunday´s final after overcoming India´s Prannoy 21-15, 21-15 in 46 minutes.
PARIS: England and France cruised to victories over international minnows in Euro 2024 qualifying on Friday, but Wales...
CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh on Saturday recalled Afif Hossain and Naim Sheikh for their 15-man squad in the three-match...
ROTTERDAM: Luka Modric has been Croatia´s driving force on the way to Sunday´s Nations League final, where they...
MELBOURNE: World 100m freestyle champion Mollie O´Callaghan edged Olympic gold medallist Emma McKeon by a fingertip...
LAHORE: The ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India was abandoned without a ball...
SACHSENRING: Jorge Martin thwarted world champion Francesco Bagnaia to land Saturday´s German MotoGP sprint race.Jack...