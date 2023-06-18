BD recall Afif, Naim for Afghanistan ODIs

CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh on Saturday recalled Afif Hossain and Naim Sheikh for their 15-man squad in the three-match one-day international series against Afghanistan in Chittagong next month.

Lower middle-order batsman Afif was dropped from the squad before the recent home and away series against Ireland, while Naim played the last of his two ODI appearances against Sri Lanka in 2021.

They forced their way back into the squad after doing well in the recent domestic 50-over competition, the Dhaka Premier League.

Naim, 23, top scored in the tournament with 932 runs over 16 matches for an average of 71.69.

Afif played a key role for champions Abahani Limited, making 550 runs in 15 matches.

Pace bowler Taskin Ahmed also returned to the side after injury sidelined him from the Ireland tour.

Taskin excelled in the one-off Test against Afghanistan, picking up his career-best 4-37 in the second innings to set-up a record 546-run win on Saturday.

Bangladesh ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh.