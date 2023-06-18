Pakistan-India match washed out

LAHORE: The ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Saturday.
The two teams got a point each and ended up with four points each from three outings.
Both sides qualified for the semi-finals, with India topping the table on the basis of better run-rate.
India and Pakistan will face Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, respectively, in the semi-finals scheduled on Monday (tomorrow). Due to threat of rain, a reserved day has been kept (June 20) for the semi-finals. The final of the tournament will be held on June 21.
PARIS: England and France cruised to victories over international minnows in Euro 2024 qualifying on Friday, but Wales...
JAKARTA: Badminton world number one Viktor Axelsen beat H.S. Prannoy on Saturday to secure his spot in the Indonesia...
CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh on Saturday recalled Afif Hossain and Naim Sheikh for their 15-man squad in the three-match...
ROTTERDAM: Luka Modric has been Croatia´s driving force on the way to Sunday´s Nations League final, where they...
MELBOURNE: World 100m freestyle champion Mollie O´Callaghan edged Olympic gold medallist Emma McKeon by a fingertip...
SACHSENRING: Jorge Martin thwarted world champion Francesco Bagnaia to land Saturday´s German MotoGP sprint race.Jack...