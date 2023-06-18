Pakistan-India match washed out

LAHORE: The ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Saturday.

The two teams got a point each and ended up with four points each from three outings.

Both sides qualified for the semi-finals, with India topping the table on the basis of better run-rate.

India and Pakistan will face Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, respectively, in the semi-finals scheduled on Monday (tomorrow). Due to threat of rain, a reserved day has been kept (June 20) for the semi-finals. The final of the tournament will be held on June 21.