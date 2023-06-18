Taskin shines in BD’s record 546-run Test win

DHAKA: Bangladesh crushed Afghanistan by 546 runs Saturday to secure the biggest Test victory margin by runs in nearly 90 years, with Taskin Ahmed grabbing a career-best 4-37.

The match ended in the extended opening session of the fourth day in Dhaka after a Taskin bouncer hit Zahir Khan, forcing the final batsman to retire hurt.

The visitors barely made a dent in the mammoth target of 662, giving the hosts the biggest Test win by runs since Australia´s 562-run victory over England in 1934.

"This win is obviously very satisfying," skipper Liton Das told reporters.

"The batsmen should be given some credit because the wicket was not that easy," he added. "You cannot ask for more after winning by this kind of margin."

It was more than double Bangladesh´s previous record win -- by 226 runs over Zimbabwe at Chittagong in 2005.

The Bangladesh triumph was all but guaranteed after they declared their second innings at 425-4 in Friday´s final session.

Afghanistan stumbled quickly, losing Ibrahim Zadran for a duck off the first ball of the innings and resuming on Saturday at a precarious 45-2.

The tourists showed little improvement on the fourth day and lost wickets at regular intervals, with Taskin and Shoriful Islam leading the Bangladesh attack.

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott lamented a "very disappointing" defeat to mark his side´s first Test in more than two years.

"There were some slight moments of good cricket from us, but not enough and not consistent enough," he said.

Trott said the tourists were "lacking in all three disciplines" and needed to improve their mentality.

"It´s always good to have a Test match and play well, but not when you perform like that," he added.

Score Board

Afghanistan won the toss

Bangladesh 1st Innings 382

Afghanistan 1st Innings 146

Bangladesh 2nd Innings 425-4 dec

Afghanistan 2nd innings

Zadran lbw b Shoriful 0

Malik c Liton b Taskin 5

Shah c Liton b Taskin 30

Shahidi retired hurt 13

Jamal c Liton b Ebadot 6

Zazai c Mehidy b Shoriful 6

Shah c Taijul b Shoriful 7

Janat b Taskin 18

Hamza c Mominul b Mehidy 5

Ahmadzai c Mushfiqur b Taskin 1

Masood not out 4

Khan retired hurt 4

Extras: (b 4, nb6, w6) 16

Total: (all out; 33 overs) 115

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-7, 3-48, 4-65, 5-78, 6-91, 7-98, 8-106, 9-110

Bowling: Shoriful 10-1-28-3, Taskin 9-2-37-4 (w1, nb6), Taijul 5-1-19-0, Mehidy 2-0-5-1, Ebadot 7-2-22-1 (w1)

Result: Bangladesh won by 546 runs

Umpires: Chris Brown, Paul Reiffel