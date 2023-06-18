Pakistan’s trip to India uncertain

LAHORE: Pakistan football team’s participation in the SAFF Cup is uncertain as the Green-shirts have not yet got India’s visas for the biennial event which will be held in Bengaluru from June 21 to July 4.

Pakistan football team is in Mauritius and it was expected that it would get India’s visas on Saturday but till filing of the report nothing had happened.

The team is scheduled to fly for India on Sunday (today) at 11:30am but according to sources they were told by the Indian authorities to reschedule their departure and delay it until Monday.

This has put Pakistan team in a difficult situation. Sources said that India’s High Commission in Mauritius has not yet got clearance from its Home Ministry regarding issuing visas to Pakistan team.

A Pakistan team official contacted Pakistan High Commission in India to extend its help in visa matter.

Sources said that there are fears that some players may get visas and some may not as they will have to make individual clearance which according to sources is a long process.

Sources said if Pakistan team’s reservation for India’s tour is rescheduled then it will inflict Rs 13 million damage on the country.

Sources said that the next few hours are very important and if visas are not issued then Pakistan will have no option but to return home. Sources said that Saturday was the last day of the four-nation event in Mauritius and Pakistan also will have to bear its boarding and lodging expenses if the team stays until Monday or Tuesday.

Sources said that India’s visa matter had also put Pakistani players in persistent tension and they could not focus on their third game which the team lost against Djibouti 3-1 on Sunday.

FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee chairman Haroon Malik was contacted several times but he did not receive the calls of this correspondent.