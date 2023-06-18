Aamir, Huraira get maiden Test calls, Shaheen back

ISLAMABAD: Aamir Jamal and Mohammad Huraira got their debut Test tour calls following their successful trip to Zimbabwe with Shaheens squad while fit-again Shaheen Shah Afridi also returns to the fold.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday named a 16-member team for the two-match away Test series against Sri Lanka. (The News revealed team names in the previous edition).

Huraira smashed 178 in the very opening match against Zimbabwe Select.

Aamir defended 15 runs in the last over against England’s Moeen Ali on his Pakistan debut in September last year. Aamir’s excellent death bowling helped Pakistan to a thrilling six-run win over England in the fifth T20 International of the seven-match series. Aamir has the experience of two T2oIs, 23 first-class, 23 List A, and 20 T20s.

“Mickey Arthur played an important role in selection as we are in the process of preparing the backup of the Pakistan squad. A few newcomers in the team is just an effort on that front,” chief selector Haroon Rashid said.

Haroon said that the condition in Sri Lanka would suit more finger spinners. “Going will be tough for seamers in Sri Lanka while finger spinners get more purchase out of the wicket in Sri Lanka conditions,” he said.

Haroon wants Shaheen Afridi to bowl long spells in Sri Lanka. “Now when Shaheen is fit, he should be ready to bowl lengthy spells. We have already requested Nottinghamshire to play him in a longer version of the game. We want fit and ready Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup and later in World Cup.”

On Huraira’s selection, he said newcomers required prior international exposure. “He has all the ingredients to become a good dependable batsman.”

He said the squad has been designed keeping in mind the conditions that the team will encounter in Sri Lanka. The team has four spinners, four fast bowlers, six specialist batters and two keeper-batters.

“Though spinners’ utility in Sri Lanka cannot be ruled out -- that is why we have three such bowlers to go with the mystery spin of Abrar Ahmed -- we cannot overlook the need for fast bowlers and, as such, we have included four pacers so the captain and team management have ample resources on the tour. We boast a strong batting line-up, which I am confident will do well in the two matches."

Shaheen is one wicket away from reaching a century of Test wickets. No Pakistan bowler has picked up more wickets than him since the left-armer made his debut on 3 December 2018. Shaheen, 23, averages 24.86 and has an economy of 3.04.

Expressing his pleasure to be back on the Test side, Shaheen said: “I am very excited to be returning to the Pakistan Test side after a year. I missed Test cricket and it was tough for me to be away from this format.”

Huraira has played 24 first-class, 10 List A and six T20s. He was the leading run-scorer in the last two iterations of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. In the 2022-23 edition, the 21-year-old, who hails from Sialkot, was the only batter to breach the 1000-run mark, playing an integral role in helping Northern to a maiden first-class title. In 11 matches, Huraira smashed four centuries and two half-centuries on his way to 1,024 runs at an average of 73.14.

He holds the record for being the second youngest batter to score a first-class triple-century in Pakistan, behind legendary Javed Miandad. Huraira achieved the feat in the 2021-22 season, hitting 311 off 343 in Northern’s thumping win of an inning and 170 runs over Balochistan at the State Bank Ground, Karachi.

Aamir, 27, who hails from Mianwali, topped the wicket-takers chart for the fast bowlers in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23, taking 31 scalps at 29.71 and recording two five-wicket hauls.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board has also announced the appointment of Morne Morkel as the national side’s bowling coach. The former South Africa pacer has joined the national side on a six-month contract.

Pakistan will assemble in Karachi on 3 July for a camp before their departure for Sri Lanka on 9 July. Sri Lanka Cricket will announce the itinerary of the tour in due course.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood.