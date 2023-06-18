Defence robbery victim’s FIR registered

Police have registered a case against unidentified suspects for robbing a US-born Pakistani in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood of Karachi a couple of days ago.

The case has been registered at the Darakhshan police station, and the police have yet to arrest the suspects, who escaped with the victim’s green card (permanent resident card), cash and other valuables.

The incident of robbing the US-Pakistani and his family took place two days ago in the Saba Commercial area of DHA within the limits of the Darakhshan police station.

The complainant said that two days ago he and his family had been robbed near their residence at Saba Commercial. Three suspects in a car stole his US state ID and other documents, while his wife and daughter were deprived of their mobile phones and purses. He said the suspects also hit his brother with a pistol, which caused him to fall down.