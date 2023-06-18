Two Uzbek nationals held for stealing from parked vehicles

Staff of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Saturday arrested two Uzbek nationals over their alleged involvement in stealing valuables and parts of vehicles from parking lots.

An official of the Karachi SIU said that they had arrested Wazir and Khaista Khan from Campbell Street near Kharadar during an operation. H said the suspects used to steal cash, laptops, mobile phones and other items from vehicles in parking lots.

The suspects targeted vehicles in the parking lots of shopping centres, markets, hospitals, famous restaurants and mosques.

They neither respected worshippers nor the distressed people going to hospital, said the SIU official, adding that the suspects used a car for committing crime. The SIU team also recovered the car used in crime and two unlicensed pistols.