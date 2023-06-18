Deceased, disabled workers’ pensions raised by 220-900pc

The Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (Sessi) has decided to increase the pensions paid to disabled registered workers and to the families of deceased registered labourers in the province by 220 to 900 per cent.

This decision was taken during the 165th meeting of the governing body of Sessi held on Saturday, with Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani in chair. The meeting approved the surplus budget of Sessi for the upcoming financial year 2023-24 having a total value of Rs1.777 billion.

The major increase in Sessi’s budget is for the allocation to pay the pensions to disabled registered workers and to the families of deceased labourers. The major increase in pensions is going to benefit a total of 2,572 workers or their families in Sindh.

After the fresh increase as given in the new budget of Sessi, those receiving a monthly pension of Rs700 to Rs1,000 would now be paid Rs7,000.

Similarly, those receiving a monthly pension of Rs1,001 to Rs2,000 would now be paid Rs9,000, while those receiving a monthly pension of Rs2,001 to Rs3,750 would now be paid Rs12,000.

Sessi has already increased the payment of assistance to labourers and their families in cases related to childbirth, Iddat, marriage and education of children, death and disability.

The highest allocation in the budget of over Rs8 billion has been reserved for providing healthcare facilities to labourers, while Rs82 million has been reserved for providing assistance to workers who suffer injuries while working.

Over Rs78 million has been allocated for paying grants in cases of illnesses, childbirth and death, Rs2.4 million for the welfare and rehabilitation of registered workers, and Rs8.5 million for Iddat cases. For Sessi’s developmental expenses, Rs340 million has been allocated in the budget.

The meeting finalised the plan of hiring 160 doctors on merit for Sessi-run hospitals in the province. Appointment letters would be issued to these doctors in the next financial year.

The meeting was informed that 5,499 doctors had applied for the available vacancies, 5,265 had been issued interview call letters, 858 had been shortlisted after tests and interviews, and 651 had been called in for the second interview.

Ghani, who is also chairman of Sessi’s governing body, asked the officials concerned to spare the maximum amount of financial resources for paying the maximum privileges to workers.

He stressed that unnecessary administrative expenses of Sessi should be slashed. He said that the maximum of the financial resources available to Sessi should be spent on the welfare and well-being of workers and their families in accordance with the basic charter of the institution.