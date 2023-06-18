Sharea Faisal lane to be reserved for Peoples Bus

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that a lane would be reserved on one of Karachi’s main thoroughfares, Sharea Faisal, for the movement of the vehicles of the Peoples Bus Service.

A statement issued on Saturday quoted the transport minister as saying that the process had begun to reserve a lane on Sharea Faisal for the movement of the passenger carriers of the Peoples Bus Service.

Memon was of the view that public transport carriers should move on important routes of the city without any hindrance.

He said the process had been commenced by the provincial transport department for reserving a lane on Sharea Faisal for the purpose.