Sharea Faisal lane to be reserved for Peoples Bus

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that a lane would be reserved on one of Karachi’s main thoroughfares, Sharea Faisal, for the movement of the vehicles of the Peoples Bus Service.
A statement issued on Saturday quoted the transport minister as saying that the process had begun to reserve a lane on Sharea Faisal for the movement of the passenger carriers of the Peoples Bus Service.
Memon was of the view that public transport carriers should move on important routes of the city without any hindrance.
He said the process had been commenced by the provincial transport department for reserving a lane on Sharea Faisal for the purpose.
Police have registered a case against unidentified suspects for robbing a US-born Pakistani in the Defence Housing...
Staff of the Special Investigation Unit on Saturday arrested two Uzbek nationals over their alleged involvement in...
The Sindh Employees Social Security Institution has decided to increase the pensions paid to disabled registered...
Construction is the only sector that can pull Pakistan out of the current economic crisis. This sector has the...
The Anti-Narcotics Force during its anti-drug operations have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 200...
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has formed a 12-member legal committee to take action against those elected local...