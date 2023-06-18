No incentives for construction sector in budget disappoint Tessori

Construction is the only sector that can pull Pakistan out of the current economic crisis. This sector has the potential to stimulate 60 to 70 allied industries, generating significant economic activities.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed these views on the opening day of the two-day ‘Star Property Show’ organised by the Star Marketing (Pvt) Ltd at a local hotel on Saturday.

He lamented that the Nasla Tower episode had shattered the confidence of local investors as well as that of Pakistani expatriates.

Tessori emphasised the need for giving the status of industry and legal protection to the construction sector to prevent the occurrences like the Nasla Tower demolition in the future.

He suggested that instead of demolishing a building, officials who issued no-objection certificate or permission should be held accountable.

Tessori stressed the need for restoring the investors’ trust in order to revitalise the construction sector. He added that by regaining the confidence of Pakistani expatriates who were interested in building homes for their families or for rent purposes, the country could attract dollars.

The governor expressed disappointment that the federal government had not announced any incentives in the budget or passed legislation to benefit the construction sector.

He, however, assured the participants that he would personally talk to the prime minister and finance minister on the matter to draw their attention to the property sector. He commended the organisers of the property show, saying that it was encouraging at a time when the economy was in disarray and people were hesitant to invest.

Tessori visited different stalls set up by property developers at the event and presented shields to the guests.

Star Marketing Chief Executive Wasiq Naeem, speaking to The News, said the two-day property was being held in 11 cities of Pakistan. He expressed satisfaction at the positive responsive received from the people, saying the events remained fully packed with guests. The event was aimed at reinvigorating the construction sector, he added.

Mahmood Ahmed Khan, chief operating officer of the Star Property Expo, said the public response to the event was every encouraging. He remarked that at a time when the people were complaining of difficult conditions, they could not sit back home. “We should play our part and we are doing that,” he said.