ANF seizes huge quantity of narcotics in raids

The Anti-Narcotics Force during its anti-drug operations have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 200 kilograms of narcotics, including crystal ice.

The spokesman for the ANF said personnel during their anti-drug operations had recovered 206 kilograms of narcotics in five operations and arrested four suspects.

He added that 850 grams of ice in a suspicious parcel was found at the courier office opposite the old airport. The narcotics were hidden in ice gift packs, balloons, hairclips and hats. The parcel was to be sent to New Zealand.

Moreover, in separate operations in other districts of Pakistan, ANF officials seized one kilogram of hashish from a motorcycle rider in Faizabad, Rawalpindi.

The accused was a resident of Rawalpindi. Furthermore, an attempt to smuggle drugs from Quetta to Multan was also foiled. Personnel seized 186 kilograms of hashish from the vehicle near the Kan Mehtarzai area of Pishin. The hashish was hidden in secret boxes made on the floor of the car. The two suspects were residents of Okara.

Meanwhile, 10 kilograms of hashish concealed in a car was seized on Jacobabad Road, Sukkur. A resident of Khairpur was arrested, while nine kilograms of hashish was seized in an uninhabited area of Jarobi Zakha Khel, Khyber. The narcotic was hidden in plastic bags.

Cases have been registered against all the accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are underway.