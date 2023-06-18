PTI gives dissident UC chairmen three days to explain why they abstained from mayor poll

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has formed a 12-member legal committee to take action against those elected local government representatives of the party who didn’t show up on the polling day to vote for Jamaat-e-Islami candidate for Karachi mayorship Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, thereby violating the party leadership’s instructions.

On the instructions of Sindh PTI President Haleem Adil Shaikh, the legal committee has been formed to take legal action against members who disobeyed party instructions in the local government elections in Karachi, said a notification issued by Sindh PTI General Secretary Ali Palh on Saturday.

Meanwhile, after 11-member committee submitted its report, the party has also served notices on its 32 local government representatives for their absence on the polling day.

The party has asked the LG representatives to submit replies within three days, or else one-sided disciplinary action will be taken against them under Section 63A and Section 36(k) Sindh Local Government Act 2015 Section 231 Election Act.

Furthermore, in the statement issued by the Karachi PTI, it has been said that two members who were absent in the elections for mayor and deputy mayor have been removed from the party positions.

The statement said that City Council member Sanobar Farhan has been removed from the post of deputy general secretary because she was absent on the day of the elections. The statement also said that City Council member Samreen Naz has been removed from the post of Safoora Town president.

After Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, whom the PTI was backing, did not win the mayoral election due to many PTI City Council members not showing up, Sindh PTI President Haleem Adil Sheikh established the 11-member committee to probe why those PTI City Council members had not shown up.

The committee was formed following a notification issued by Sindh PTI General Secretary Advocate Ali Palh. Its mandate was to submit a report to the provincial PTI chief by 5pm on Friday explaining the reasons behind the non-attendance of several PTI members at the mayoral election.