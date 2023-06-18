Two people die from electrocution

Two people died from electrocution in parts of the city on Saturday.

A person was electrocuted in a house located near Abbas Goth within the jurisdiction of the Surjani police station. After getting information, police and rescuers reached the property and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the victim was identified as 22-year-old Nadeem, son of Abdus Sattar.

However, his family took his body away with them from hospital without medico-legal formalities.

Similarly, another man died due to electrocution near D-11 Bus Stop in Mehran Town within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center where he was identified as 26-year-old Nadeem, son of Bashir. Further investigations are underway.