Concern voiced over environmental pollution caused by single-use plastic items

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman met with a delegation from the Pakistan Development Forum (PDF) on Friday to discuss environmental and climate-related challenges faced by the world.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining a balanced and healthy environment, stating that the well-being of humans and animals was directly linked to the health of the environment. During the meeting, Dr Rahman highlighted the need for better planning and resource management to improve the situation in a large city like Karachi, particularly in terms of water and energy conservation.

He praised the efforts of the PDF in raising awareness about critical environmental issues and urged other institutions to prioritise these concerns to foster improvement at the national, provincial, and city levels. The delegation, led by Dr Umair Ansari, Director of the PDF, also participated in the event.

As a token of appreciation, Dr Rahman presented certificates to officials and volunteers of the forum who contributed to environmental awareness campaigns and organised a webinar in honour of World Environment Day.

In return, Dr Umair presented an honourary shield to Dr Rahman and Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid on behalf of the forum. The administrator mentioned that this year's theme for World Environment Day focused on eliminating plastic pollution and improving the environment.

He expressed concerns over the environmental and water pollution caused by single-use plastics and called for minimising their usage and reverting to traditional methods.

Highlighting the low forest coverage in Pakistan, which stands at less than 4 per cent, Dr Rahman stressed the importance of planting more trees and ensuring their growth and protection. He mentioned that efforts were under way to make the city greener and more sustainable. Dr Ansari, Director of the PDF, stated that his organisation was actively working to raise awareness among citizens about environmental changes. Dr Ansari further highlighted a recent webinar organised by the forum in collaboration with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to commemorate World Ocean Day on June 8. The webinar shed light on the significance of the ocean and the need for its preservation. He mentioned that his team consists of a large number of students from Karachi who actively volunteer in various areas, including environmental awareness, democracy awareness, health, and constitutional supremacy. The meeting concluded with gratitude expressed by the PDF delegation towards the administrator for their support and encouragement. Following the meeting, the delegation visited the City Council Hall and other facilities at the KMC building to observe the ongoing initiatives.