Two men who extorted money from builder by posing as journalists jailed for five years

An anti-terrorism court has sentenced two men to five years’ rigorous imprisonment in a five-year-old extortion case.

Usama Salman and Amjad Ali Shah were found guilty of extorting money from a contractor within the remits of the Liaquatabad police station in May 2018.

The ATC-II judge pronounced his judgement after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides. He observed that the prosecution proved its case against the accused beyond any shadow of doubt.

Both the convicts were told to pay a fine of Rs10,000, and on default, they would have to undergo additional six-month simple imprisonment.

The judge remarked it went without saying that courts do not function in vacuum; hence, they have to take into consideration the overall circumstances prevailing in society.

“Incidents are regularly reported where unscrupulous persons, like the present accused, use the name of media to extort money from innocent persons,” he said. “Involvement of media persons in such types of crimes looks and sounds more shocking, as journalists and editors had remained in the forefront of our freedom struggle and suffered long jail terms.”

The judge pointed out that both the accused in the present case extorted money from innocent persons by using the name of media as well as by filing petitions before the Sindh High Court. “So, with utmost respect it may be added that the same accused were even using the court proceedings as a tool for their nefarious designs,” he went on.

Zeeshan, complainant of the case, had deposed that the two men showed up when his house was being constructed in Liaquatabad and demanded extortion. They first introduced themselves to be officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority. but when he asked for their employee cards, they called themselves journalists and representatives of an NGO, he said.

He said he paid them Rs20,000 and Rs30,000 on two occasion, but they came to his house for a third time and demanded Rs700,000, threatening him with dire consequences in case of non-payment of the amount.

The complainant said he paid them Rs20,000, yet they started abusing him, due to which local residents gathered and caught them. They were later handed over to the police.

The state prosecutor said that both the accused persons used to file petitions in the high court and malafidely showed themselves to be associated with the media to extort money from people.

In their statement under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), however, they declared themselves to be journalists and denied allegations. Usama said he worked at the newspaper owned by Shahani, claiming they were framed in the present case at the instances of the complainant and a TV channel.

An FIR was registered under sections 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Liaquatabad police station.