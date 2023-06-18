Ghani sees 20 PPP MPAs from Karachi after next general elections

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani on Saturday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has seven seats in the provincial assembly from Karachi, but this number would increase to 20 after the next general elections to be held later this year.

Taking part in the general discussion on the new Sindh budget in the PA, Ghani told the House that Rs182 billion has been reserved for the city’s upliftment in the Annual Development Programme of the provincial government for the upcoming financial year.

He informed the lawmakers that the total development allocation for the city in the new fiscal year under various heads has been increased to Rs400 billion.

He said the PPP’s provincial government has been completely focused on the development of the city, adding that in return the residents chose to vote in favour of the PPP’s candidates who contested the recent local government elections.

Ghani told the legislature that the provincial government has increased the minimum monthly wage of labourers in the province to Rs33,750. He said that the process to issue the Benazir Mazdoor Cards is being undertaken swiftly, adding that in the second and third stages the cards would be issued to self-employed workers in Sindh.

He predicted that in the general elections to be held in the country later this year, the PPP would win over 100 seats from Sindh, while it would win the polls in over 20 constituencies in Karachi.

He told the PA that the provincial minimum wage board has been preparing recommendations to further increase the minimum salary of workers than the latest announcement of Rs33,750 by the provincial government.

He said the Sindh government has adopted the maximum number of pro-worker laws since the subject of labour has been devolved to the provinces under the 18th constitutional amendment. He said that various reforms have been introduced to upgrade the working of the Sindh Labour Department.

Ghani told the lawmakers that the provincial government has adopted laws for the welfare of home-based workers and female labourers associated with the farming sector of the province.

He said that all the impediments have been removed for ensuring the swift issuance of the Benazir Mazdoor Cards to registered workers in the province.

The minister said that in the next stage these cards would be issued to self-employed workers, including taxi and rickshaw drivers, and pushcart vendors for providing educational, health, and other basic facilities to them and their families.

He told the legislators that the provincial government has so far issued the Benazir Mazdoor Cards to up to 100,000 registered labourers in the province.

He said the people of Sindh choose the PPP in every election, adding that the party would win a greater number of seats in the next elections when compared to the past polls.

Ghani, who is also the PPP’s Karachi president, said the party secured 104 seats in Karachi in the recent LG elections, while the Jamaat-e-Islami won 84 seats. He said the JI was surprised about how the party won so many seats from the city.

He mentioned that the PPP’s five National Assembly members and seven MPAs are from Karachi, while the party has also secured victories in by-elections and cantonment polls held in the city in the recent past.

In contrast, he pointed out, the JI has failed to win any seat in the city in the past two decades. He claimed that the charitable funds available to the Al-Khidmat Foundation had been spent on the JI’s election campaign in Karachi.

He recalled that in the past the JI had thrice secured the Karachi mayor’s post, and it happened either during a military dictatorship or due to the election boycott announced by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.