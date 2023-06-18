FIA arrests FGEHA’s assistant director over ‘bribery’

Personnel of the Anti-Corruption Circle of the Sindh Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has claimed catching an assistant director of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) red-handed while taking a bribe.

The spokesman for the FIA said on Friday that one person Raheel Mehmood appeared in the office of the deputy director of the Karachi Anti-Corruption Circle and submitted a written complaint against Assistant Director Shoaib of the FGEHA Garden Office that he demanded illegal gratification and bribes from all customers who contacted for the transfer of plots, flats or other properties. Therefore, to proceed further into the matter, an inquiry was registered at the FIA ACC.

During the course of the inquiry, a trap was planned and to materialise the plan a request was made to the district and session judge of District South to nominate a judicial magistrate to supervise the trap process.

After the completion of necessary legal formalities, an FIA team led by SHO Ghulam Murtaza Kaka, under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate –IV South, conducted an operation and recovered tainted money of Rs200,000 consisting of currency notes of Rs5,000 from the back pocket of the assistant director.

It established the assistant director of the FGEHA Garden Office had indulged in the illegal act of demanding and accepting bribes and illegal gratification in the capacity of public servant, thus committing offences punishable under sections 161 and162 of the PPC read with Section 5(2) of PCA-II, 1947. An FIR has been registered at the FIA ACC.