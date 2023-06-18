Man held for murder of woman, toddler son

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a key suspect of a double murder in which a woman and her minor son were killed inside their house in the Quaidabad neighbourhood.

According to police, last month unidentified suspects had slit the throat of the widow of a Pakistan Navy employee and drowned her two-year-old son in a water tank at their house in Quaidabad.

Following a tip-off, the investigation wing of the Shah Latif police station conducted a raid in the Quaidabad area and arrested a key suspect named Abdul Hafeez, while his alleged accomplice named Rafi managed to escape.

Police claimed that Hafeez had admitted to killing the woman and her minor son, along with his accomplice Rafi. According to police, both Hafeez and Rafi are drug addicts.

Officials said Hafeez had been arrested by tracing the deceased woman’s mobile phone, adding that the fleeing suspect was a son of a friend of the woman’s husband.

Police said Rafi had seen some money in the woman’s house, so he called his friend Hafeez there with the intention of committing a robbery, then they killed the woman with a sharp weapon and drowned her child in a water tank.

Officials said the suspects made off with cash, gold and the woman’s mobile phone. They said raids are being carried out to arrest the fleeing suspect.