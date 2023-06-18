Murad says his government has glorified Sindh’s name all over the world

The candidates of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) who contested the 1970 general elections from Karachi secured 297,000 votes showing that the city belonged to Bhutto in the past too and it retained the same status in the present day.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah made these remarks as he wound up the general discussion on the proposed provincial budget in the Sindh Assembly on Saturday.

He recalled that of the seven Karachi constituencies in the 1970 general elections, two each were won by the PPP, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP).

Shah told the House that the PPP had always secured success on the basis of public support. He added that people from all over Sindh had reposed fullest confidence in the performance of the ruling PPP in the recent local government elections.

He told the concerned legislators that his government in the new provincial budget had allocated ample funds for the uplift of Karachi and the rest of Sindh. He also appealed to the federal government to do justice to Sindh and give the province its due share in the financial resources.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari represented the future of Pakistan as he would be the next prime minister of the country, Shah remarked. He also congratulated his adviser on the law and spokesman for his government, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, on winning the recently held Karachi mayor election.

He said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had emerged as a matured political party, adding that the PPP had advised the MQM-P to contest the local government elections in Karachi instead of boycotting the poll process.

“Whatever happened with you in the 2018 general elections was unreasonable but you should not blame us for your own weaknesses,” the CM said addressing the MQM-P.

He maintained that former prime minister Imran Khan during his regime did not announce any new development scheme for Sindh.

Shah said that he had met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the other day whose government in the fresh federal budget had included seven new development projects for Sindh with an allocation of Rs29 billion. He said that his government would make sure that no injustice would be done to the people of the province.

He informed the House that his government in the past five years had received a total of Rs5 trillion from the federal and provincial funding sources and Rs2.6 trillion from the amount had been spent on paying salaries to employees and pension and other post-retirement benefits to the retired staffers of the provincial government.

He said the government had spent a total of Rs909 billion on the education sector while Rs700 billion had been spent on the health sector.

The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases had received the assistance of Rs26 billion while the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation had received a grant of Rs42 billion from his government, Shah said.

In response to criticism by the opposition legislators that the rulers of Sindh did not rely on the locally available healthcare services, he said the members of his cabinet received treatment services at the government-run hospitals in the province. The CM informed the House that his government had allocated Rs840 billion for carrying out development works in Sindh.

He said the Sindh government in the outgoing financial year had spent Rs224 billion on development schemes and the allocation for the uplift projects had increased to Rs300 billion in the new provincial budget.

He said the Sindh government had borne up to 80 per cent of the expenditure on carrying out relief and rehabilitation work for the flood victims in the province.

Shah expressed gratitude to the federal government for using the Benazir Income Support Programme to provide emergency cash assistance to flood victims in the province belonging to the low-income families.

He recalled that the devastating floods last year had damaged a total of 20,000 schools in the province. The World Bank would spend $500 million for rebuilding 2.1 million houses damaged due to those floods, he added.

The CM claimed that unprecedented uplift work undertaken by his government had glorified the name of Sindh all over the world. The Sindh government had ably tackled the coronavirus and flood emergencies in the province, he maintained.

He said Sindh had produced a bumper wheat crop this year to the utter surprise of the prime minister.

Shah remarked that the rule of former prime minister Imran Khan had emerged as the biggest curse for his government in the past five years.

He said the absentee lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were permitted to attend the session of the Sindh Assembly but they would have to face due course of law on the basis of their involvement in the violence and arson on May 9.

He claimed that his team comprised the best people for governance compared to any other part of the country.

He vowed that his government would take up the issue of the under-construction Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway project with the federal government so that the latter completed it as soon as possible.