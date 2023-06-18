Dying to leave

It sounds the same – the tragedy, the death toll, and the stories of survivors. Four months ago, we mourned the loss of at least 62 people from varying countries including an emerging Pakistani woman footballer who was escaping the country to find better fortunes for her ill child. Now close to 50 Pakistanis have gone missing after an overcrowded boat carrying up to 750 migrants capsized. According to reports, the incident has left 78 people dead. At least 104 people have been rescued so far while hundreds are still missing. Several people from Azad Kashmir’s Kotli area were also on the boat and have been missing since the accident and reports indicate that there were hundreds of Pakistanis on-board. That hundreds of thousands of people are leaving Pakistan is not new – and this trend has been quite common across the country, where those without generational wealth or powerful positions can hardly improve their standard of living. For them, leaving the country and settling in a developed country is a better option than to try finding some stability in life here.

The immigration process of most countries has become quite strict, giving the poor and marginalized little chance to seek better opportunities abroad through legal means. This has allowed profiteers to exploit people’s vulnerabilities, promising them a safe journey to European countries in exchange for a big amount of money. The father of one of the missing men has claimed that a local travel agent charged Rs2.2 million for his son to be taken to Libya and then Europe with the promise of making good money while the father of another missing man has claimed that his son paid Rs2.3 million to a travel agent belonging to Nowshera Virkan who was partnered with a government official. It seems some of the victims believed that they were being transported via legal means. If these charges are indeed as high as is being claimed and given the frequency with which Pakistanis are being found illegally crossing into Europe, it would indicate that human trafficking is fast becoming one of the country’s most lucrative illicit enterprises. Traffickers are also notorious for keeping those they are transporting in squalid conditions, using unsafe transport methods and engaging in sexual trafficking of women migrants.

However, while tackling these illicit networks is important, this is not purely a law-enforcement issue. A permanent solution will remain elusive unless we confront the socio-economic issues that force so many people towards the traffickers despite all the risks they face. This means doing more to create the sorts of opportunities at home that so many of our poor are being forced to put their lives on the line to look for overseas. In addition, it is time to recognize that the global visa system discriminates against the poor and marginalized and more avenues need to be created to allow those from underprivileged backgrounds to seek work abroad via safe and legal means.