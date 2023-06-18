The past few years have been one of the most challenging periods for people across the globe, as we have navigated a pandemic, economic uncertainty and social upheaval. With so much going on, it’s easy to forget to prioritize our mental health. However, it is more important than ever to ensure that we are mentally healthy and resilient. In Pakistan, it is considered taboo to even just talk about mental health. Many people feel ashamed or embarrassed to seek help, which only exacerbates the problem.

It’s time to change the narrative around mental health. Just as we visit the doctor when we have a physical ailment, we should seek professional help when we are struggling with our mental health. It is a sign of strength to recognize when we need support, instead of turning to unhealthy habits like alcohol or drugs. When we are mentally healthy, we are better equipped to handle the challenges of life and we can be more present for ourselves and the people around us.

Malaika Sahab

Bahawalpur