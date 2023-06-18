Ruined land

Travelling via the M1 from Peshawar to Islamabad used to be a captivating experience. Now, many of the scenic mountains along the motorway have been blown up for construction work, leading to huge dust clouds and the pungent odour of dynamite in the areas around the highway. The construction work in the mountains not only makes for an unpleasant drive but has led to safety hazards as the entire area is now more prone to landslides in the event of heavy rain or flooding, events the area is no stranger to, and the huge clouds of dust have an adverse impact on residents’ health.
The construction work has also led to more traffic jams due to the increased presence of trucks and large trawlers. The concerned authorities should take notice of this situation and take strict action against those defacing this scenic area and creating safety hazards for residents and commuters.
Sajjad Khattak
Attock
