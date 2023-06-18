I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the absence of functioning municipal amenities and infrastructure in Shikarpur. The entire city is in the most deplorable condition because of the presence of stagnant water, potholes and garbage in every street. Even basic things like street lights are not present.
I am requesting the city authorities to kindly take immediate action and resolve these issues.
Zamir Ahmed Memon
Shikarpur
