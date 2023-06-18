Shared problem

This refers to the letter ‘Traffic report’ (June 13, 2023) by Sajjad KB. The writer’s depiction of the traffic problems in Quetta fits Gujranwala perfectly as well. Most of its roads are in a decrepit condition, traffic wardens are seen at tea stalls during their duty hours, no senior officer can be found on the road to supervise their functioning and there are plenty of vehicles without proper number plates. The latter is fuelling a rise in street crime.
While the roads are in dire need of repair, we also need to crackdown on the use of vehicles without number plates.
Abdul Moiz Dar
Gujranwala
This refers to the news report ‘They want Pakistan to default like Lanka: Dar’ . There is no doubt that the US no...
The past few years have been one of the most challenging periods for people across the globe, as we have navigated a...
Travelling via the M1 from Peshawar to Islamabad used to be a captivating experience. Now, many of the scenic...
Pakistan has taken 22 loans from the IMF since 1958 and has only sunk deeper into debt each time. Escaping the...
I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the absence of functioning municipal amenities...
The government has given a 17.5 per cent raise to its pensioners. This does not take care of senior citizens who have...