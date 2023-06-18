Shared problem

This refers to the letter ‘Traffic report’ (June 13, 2023) by Sajjad KB. The writer’s depiction of the traffic problems in Quetta fits Gujranwala perfectly as well. Most of its roads are in a decrepit condition, traffic wardens are seen at tea stalls during their duty hours, no senior officer can be found on the road to supervise their functioning and there are plenty of vehicles without proper number plates. The latter is fuelling a rise in street crime.

While the roads are in dire need of repair, we also need to crackdown on the use of vehicles without number plates.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala