The other pensions

The government has given a 17.5 per cent raise to its pensioners. This does not take care of senior citizens who have retired from the private sector and are now on their own. This segment of retirees probably need a separate scheme to ensure that they do not become destitute in their old age, particularly in light of the ongoing inflation crisis.
The elderly make up a small proportion of our populations, so any such programme should not overburden our fiscal resources.
Imtiaz Akhter
Rawalpindi
