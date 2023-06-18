Education denied

About 25 million children in Pakistan are out of school and a large number of them are involved in child labour. The main reason is poverty, which pushes many families to take their children out of school and send them to work in, quite often, unsafe conditions.
This is a human rights issue as every child has the right to an education regardless of their economic background. It is a pity that education does not get the resources and attention it deserves from the state despite the key role it plays in development.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
