China offers support to boost Pakistan’s SME sector

KARACHI: Consul General of China Yang Yundong has stated that China’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) account for 70 to 80 percent of the economy so the country is in a perfect position to help Pakistan develop its SME sector.

In addition to developing the SME sector, a host of other areas also exist where the business communities of the two countries could collaborate for furthering the existing trade and investment relations, he added while exchanging views with a Karachi Chamber’s delegation led by its president Mohammed Tariq Yousuf at a meeting held at Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

“In order to attract more and more Chinese companies to Pakistan, the security as well as political situation has to be improved,” the consul general emphasised.

KCCI delegation was also comprised of senior vice president Touseef Ahmed, vice president Mohammad Haris Agar and chairman Diplomatic Relations and Embassies Liaison Subcommittee Zia ul Arfeen.

Chinese consul general, while highlighting the bustling activities under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), stated that the project was making significant contributions to promoting Pakistan's economic and social development, enhancing people’s well-being, and deepening people-to-people affinity and regional connectivity between China and Pakistan. Vowing to expand comprehensive cooperation and deepening China-Pakistan friendship, he assured to broaden the scope of cooperation and continuously enhance cooperation in industries, agriculture, maritime, science and technology.

The CG informed that for the first time, Pakistani seafood was recently transported via land along the CPEC to Kashgar, Xinjiang and Chinese companies have actively carried out cooperation in chili peppers and canola in Sindh Province.

Welcoming a suggestion pertaining to sending trade delegations to China, the envoy assured full support and cooperation to businessmen and industrialists looking forward to enhancing trade and investment ties with their Chinese counterparts.

KCCI president Tariq Yousuf underscored the need for having some kind of collaboration between Pakistan and China for the development of SMEs in Pakistan.

“It has been observed that the government-to-government interactions between the two neighboring countries usually remain confined to mega projects only, hence, it is very important to pay equal attention to the SME sector as well which plays the role of a backbone in any economy,” Yousuf said.

He also sought China’s assistance in further improving manufacturing capabilities of Pakistan’s engineering sector and the agricultural yield. “China should help Pakistan adopt latest techniques and also share the agricultural know-how which would certainly help us in improving our per acre production by at least five times.”

Highlighting potential for joint ventures in solar energy sector, he opined that keeping in view the rising energy prices, the business communities of the two countries could collaborate with each other for the production of solar panel and allied equipment in Pakistan. “With a population of 240 million, of which a sizeable portion represents the middleclass, Pakistan is an important market having the appetite of swallowing anything which is produced through joint ventures in Pakistan”, Yousuf added.’

Underscoring the need for value-addition in the textile sector, he stressed that the Chinese companies could also join hands with Pakistani textile producers for adding value to textile products.