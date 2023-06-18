Gold sheds Rs1,700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,700/tola on Saturday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs221,700/tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs1,458 to stand at Rs190,072.

Gold rates decreased by $7 to close at $1,958/ounce in the international market.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,650/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,271.94.