Gold sheds Rs1,700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,700/tola on Saturday.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs221,700/tola.
Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs1,458 to stand at Rs190,072.
Gold rates decreased by $7 to close at $1,958/ounce in the international market.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,650/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,271.94.
The UK economy is suffering a nasty bout of stagflation and the prospects appear poor. That is the conclusion...
LAHORE: Pakistan faces labour imbalances with a shortage of skilled labour in medium and large industries and an...
KARACHI: Pakistan Single Window , in collaboration with the ministry of Maritime Affairs, has integrated the Marine...
KARACHI: Consul General of China Yang Yundong has stated that China’s small and medium enterprises account for 70...
Bengaluru: Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, and Binance.US have entered into an agreement with...
With barely a fortnight left till end of Pakistan’s financial year, the country’s disruptive politics and wild...