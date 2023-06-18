Stocks end week 1.4pc lower, market looks for IMF deal

Pakistan stocks closed 1.4 percent lower during the outgoing week, missing fresh triggers from talks between the government and the IMF. The market will look for any lead that could help unlock the stalled IMF bailout programme in coming days.

“The progress of Pakistan's ninth review of the IMF programme is being closely monitored by market participants due to its critical implications,” said Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd.

The current review is of utmost importance as it will help in managing the external crisis. Moreover, it will assist in raising further financing from other creditors and play a key role in improving Pakistan's foreign exchange position, according to the brokerage. The market closed at 41,301 points, down by 603 points (-1.4 percent) week-on-week (WoW). Average volumes arrived at 162 million shares (down by 26 percent WoW) while the average value traded settled at $15 million (down by 31 percent WoW).

The market commenced on a negative note during the outgoing week, reacting to the Federal Budget announcement last Friday.

The market turned positive given the SBP kept the policy rate unchanged, in line with the market’s expectation. However, IMF raised objections to the budgetary numbers, seeking compliance with conditions such as bridging the financing gap etc., which brought back the bears.

In addition to that, Moody’s expressed reservations about Pakistan completing the IMF programme by June 30, 2023. The Pak rupee depreciated against the greenback by PKR 0.17 (-0.10 percent) WoW, closing the week at 287.19/USD. Additionally, State Bank-held forex reserves climbed up by $107 million to $4.01 billion.

Foreigner selling was witnessed during the outgoing week, clocking in at $0.71 million compared to a net buying of $3.63 million last week. Major selling was witnessed in fertiliser ($0.18 million) and commercial banks ($0.15 million). On the local front, buying was reported by individuals ($4.4 million) followed by other organisations ($0.6 million).

Sector-wise negative contributions came from fertiliser (208 points), oil and gas exploration companies (163 points), commercial banks (121 points), power (111 points) and technology (60 points). Scrip-wise negative contributors were OGDC (83 points), HUBC (68 points), EFERT (68 points), ENGRO (62 points), and PPL (62 points).

The sectors which contributed positively were chemicals (183 points), auto assembler (100 points), and miscellaneous (13 points). Scrip-wise positive contributors were COLG (236 points), MTL (114 points), SHEL (47 points), PSEL (18 points), and SYS (13 points).

Analyst Nabeel Haroon at Topline Securities said the pressure in the market could be attributed to the budget announcement for FY24, which failed to move the IMF as the global lender expressed its dissatisfaction with the lack of effort to broaden the tax base.

Moody`s Investor Service statement regarding the increased risk of failure to restart the IMF programme and subsequent risk of default also weighed down on investor sentiment.

Major developments during the week were: SBP keeping the policy return changed at 21 percent in its MPC meeting on Monday citing that inflation has peaked at 38 percent in the month May 23, remittance for the month of May 23 clocking in at $2.1 billion (down by -4 percent MoM) and large scale manufacturing for the month of April 23 clocking in at 21.1 percent.

Muhammad Waqas Ghani, an analyst at JS Research, said KSE-100 Index succumbed to bears in the outgoing week as the delay in the IMF review continued to prolong with IMF raising objections over certain proposals announced in the FY24 Federal Budget last week.