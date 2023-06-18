Rupee expected to remain stable on Chinese inflows

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to remain stable in the coming week as fresh Chinese inflows boosted some sentiment in the market that has been wary of the stalled IMF bailout programme ending on June 30, traders said.

During the outgoing week, the rupee maintained a range-bound trading pattern against the dollar in the interbank market. It closed at 287.63 per dollar on Monday and 287.19 on Friday. The currency gained 0.15 percent during the week.

“After Pakistan has received Chinese inflows, the market is likely to respond favourably. This is encouraging because Pakistan's reserves held by the central bank fell below $3 billion following the repayment of the commercial loan to China,” said a foreign exchange trader.

He envisaged that the rupee would not change significantly in the week to come. “The rupee will be supported in some way by an uptick in the supply of hard currency as Pakistanis living abroad send more money home to buy sacrificed animals for Eid-ul-Azha,” the trader added.

As a refinancing of a loan that was already paid during the outgoing week, Pakistan got $1 billion from China on Friday. Both of the transactions are not represented in the country's position in its foreign exchange reserves as of June 9, but they will appear in the coming weeks.

Concerns over Pakistan becoming the next emerging market to go into default have the country resting its hopes on China to continue to ease its payment pressure by extending loans.

Pakistan plans to repay a $300 million loan to China on Friday and another $1 billion loan will be rolled over by June 30, according to Bloomberg, quoting Jameel Ahmad, governor of the central bank.

The rupee appears to be stable, but analysts predict volatility for next month.

“Currency traders are now pricing in a weaker PKR in July. A change in guard from Ishaq Dar to caretaker government (assuming elections are announced), will leave the rupee at the mercy of demand and supply,” said Tresmark in a note.

Also, June's end is usually heavy on defense-related import payments. Swap premiums have also corrected, implying declining levels of forex liquidity in the interbank market. “If Ishaq Dar departs, rupee will quickly succumb to the 300 level and will struggle to find a bottom,” it added.

The factor of demand and supply comes into play assuming there is some money in the kitty. The SBP’s monetary policy statement said that $3.6 billion is payable during June, of which $2.7 billion is liable for rollover. This would imply an outflow of $900 million, according to Tresmark.

The government has also budgeted a $6 billion current account deficit for the next fiscal year, which analysts are opinion will increase as they see the declining trend in remittances to continue. But even taking the government figures, they imply a deficit of $300 million to $700 million every month. “With no credible sources of inflow, the market is nervous about dollar liquidity. This will render REER [Real Effective Exchange Rate] or fair value useless till such time that liquidity constraints are removed,” the note stated.