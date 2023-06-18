FPCCI says anomalies in federal budget could hurt economy

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has identified anomalies in federal budget FY23-24, which could be counterproductive if not rectified before the passage of the finance bill by the parliament.

FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the most important anomalies were related to customs. For example, section 14-A should be revised as, at present, the business community faces major problems related to delay detention certificate on imported goods.

“The business community demands that shipping lines and shipping agents should not give importance to the customs delay detention certificate, which is the main reason for the legal deficiency in the relevant regulations,” he added.

Another important issue with the customs was in reference to reduction of customs duty on Butyl Acetate and Di-Butyl Orthophthalates in the 5th Schedule. This would affect the domestic industry, and the business community felt that the interests of the local industry should be taken into consideration in this regard, he noted.

The FPCCI chief said that the regulatory duty on paper and paper board should be terminated, while withholding tax on raw materials should be revised. In the current budget, the government has made adjustment of customs duty on some items which are related to chapter 47 and chapter 48 of Pakistan Customs Tariff.

“There is a need to revise the rate of taxes on these items,” he urged.

Fleet Operators and Warehousing Logistic Association have pointed out some problems in income tax revised in Section 153 of the Income Tax Ordinance. The government was asked to bring new taxpayers into the net, instead of burdening the existing taxpayers in this category.

Further, the FPCCI chief asked revise super tax downwards. He also called the increased rate of WHT, which covers companies, service sectors and commercial importers, and, persons having bonus shares, as detrimental to business activities.

Sheikh also maintained that anomalies have been detailed in the erstwhile FATA/PATA regions. Since the time it was implemented, there have been concerns regarding unfair concessions and misuse. Business community feels that smuggling flourished due to misuse of these privileges.

According to Section 148 of the Income Tax Ordinance, the government is empowered to levy advance tax on imported goods at the import stage. According to this section, this tax is applicable to various categories. But it has been argued by trade circles that there is a clear difference in taxes between commercial importers and manufacturers under this section.

It is expected that the government would close this gap, so the trend of competition remains equal at all levels.

Sheikh also demanded the government to withdraw Section 99-D of the income tax so the business community can make profits or gains legitimately.

The FPCCI chief also said that the government completely ignored the SME sector. He urged the government to promote SMEs and provide incentives in the form of rebate, energy and minimum tax.

For sales tax, a number of anomalies have also been received in connection with the sales tax, important among them, description of retail packing is very critical.

Since, there is no clear word in the budget in this regard, there have been reservations in the promulgation of the 3rd Schedule of the Sale Tax Act, 1990.

The FPCCI also pointed out the issues in determining whether a 5kg pack of tea falls under the category of bulk, or not.

Sales tax on fans and cotton ginning mills sector were also discussed. Since these sector are labour-intensive, they need government waivers in order to keep generating jobs and revenues, the FPCCI chief said.