NA resolution demands: Transfer SDGs project funds to non-lapsable account

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Saturday passed a resolution demanding the transfer of the amount of development projects, executed under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) programme, to the non-lapsable account (NLA) at the end of the fiscal year (2022-23).

The resolution, moved by Minister for Water Resources Khursheed Ahmed Shah, was unanimously adopted by the House during the ongoing budget session, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The resolution stated that funds were issued to each and every district by the federal government to carry out development activities under the SDGs.

Accordingly, it said tenders had been floated in the current fiscal year for various projects that were in progress and had so far not been completed.

In the past, the resolution said the development funds remained lapsing at the end of fiscal years which led to the non-completion of the projects, causing considerable dent to the national exchequer and creating problems for the public.

So, it said the House demanded that the Community Development Funds be transferred to the NLA at the end of the fiscal year.

By channeling the funds into the NLA, the House aims to prevent the wastage of resources and ensure their seamless availability for SDG projects throughout the fiscal year.