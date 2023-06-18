It’s ministers budget, say opposition MNAs

ISLAMABAD: Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) from the opposition parties Saturday declared the 2023-24 finance bill ministers budget, saying that development budgetary allocations were made only for constituencies of ministers.

Taking part in debate on the federal budget for fiscal year 2023-24, they criticised the government for ignoring far-flung underdeveloped areas, and doing nothing to curb rising inflation.

The treasury as well as opposition MNAs asked the government to get rid of the IMF and bureaucracy dictates while finalising the budgetary allocations and at the time of its approval by the House.

An opposition member from Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Saira Bano said the finance minister gave increase in salaries of government employees from 30 to 35 per cent, but at the same time announced that prices of essential commodities and utility bills would also be raised by 40 per cent. She strongly objected to monetization scheme for senior bureaucrats, who she said were receiving up to Rs90,000 per month under the head of petrol for their vehicles.

Saira Bano questioned as to why the government was afraid of uttering names of a bureaucrat who received a total of over Rs1.7 billion as ‘Salami’ at the marriage ceremony of his son and a property tycoon.

She said the government employees had been given some relief but who would enforce implementation of minimum wages of Rs32,000 for private employees, as many of them were still getting less than Rs20,000 per month.

“We cannot get feeling of sufferings of poor man and prepare a budget for them while having free food during the budget session,” the opposition member said.

Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) criticised the government for ignoring the development of remote areas in south Punjab. He demanded funds for establishment of educational institutions in his region. He also highlighted the delayed construction of the Shaikh Khalifa bridge and called for funds to complete the project.

The parliamentarians also suggested measures to improve key sectors including communication, water reservoirs, agriculture and energy on modern lines to achieve the required goals of macroeconomic stability and growth trajectory. Riazul Haq of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) said the allocated funds for NHA (National Highway Authority) and water resources including new reservoirs in the next fiscal year were insufficient. He said construction of major dams would take around 10 to 15 years to complete with the existing ratio of funds allocation, highlighting the water scarcity being faced in the country. He proposed reforms and accountability of the institutions like Pakistan International Airlines, Pakistan Steel Mills and Khushhali Bank. He mentioned that while the textile sector had been given significant incentives, similar incentives should be given to the energy and other sectors.

Shagufta Jumani of the PPP said the incumbent government presented the budget in difficult economic conditions. She said the coalition government inherited the economy in bad shape, which was now put on the path to stabilisation. She raised concerns over high political temperature and the public frustration, adding that had the democracy and politics been properly aligned, the situation would have not emerged. “When genuine constitutional, democratic, and political parties are suppressed, such situations arise.”

Nisar Ahmed Cheema of the PMLN said provision of budget session special honorarium to the National Assembly staff should be ensured in a judicious manner and before the Eidul Azha.

Zulfiqar Ali Behan of PPP praised the budget, emphasising its farmer- and investment-friendly nature. He urged the government to provide subsidies on fertilisers for farmers and called for a special drive to plant more trees to address climate change. Behan also raised concerns about the development of his constituency and requested funds for its progress.

Independent Member of the National Assembly Mohsin Dawar called on the government to create a favourable atmosphere for domestic and foreign investment. He stressed the importance of adhering to the Charter of Democracy (CoD) and Charter of Economy for the country’s bright future. Dawar also urged allocation of additional funds to support people affected by the war against terrorism in his area.

JUIF’s Shahida Akhtar Ali called for a special package for the families of motorway police martyrs and requested a welfare package for journalists.

PMLN’s Dr Darshan praised the budget as the best solution to the current economic crisis.

Sikandar Ali Rahoupoto of the PPP described the federal budget as balanced and people-friendly. He called for increased allocations for health, education and road infrastructure.

Ms Farrukh Khan of the PPP congratulated the PM, finance minister and their team for presenting an outstanding budget. Nauman Islam Shaikh of the PPP raised concerns regarding the low attendance of members in the House and stressed the need to address the grievances of the less privileged class and lead the nation towards prosperity.

Saira Bano of GDA got emotional during her budget speech questioning as to why has to ensure that she is patriotic Pakistani. She said she represents her party and does not speak language of PTI.

She said she spent last 25 days in state of fear that some people would broke into her house. “ “ Why such situation is created that fear sharing and tweet and making telephone calls, “ she said.