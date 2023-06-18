 
close
Sunday June 18, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Punjab AG resigns over personal reasons

By Our Correspondent
June 18, 2023

LAHORE: Advocate-General (AG) Punjab Muhammad Shan Gul resigned on Saturday, citing personal reasons.

In a letter to Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Gul said that he was unable to perform the functions of his office due to personal commitments that he could no longer postpone.