Punjab AG resigns over personal reasons

LAHORE: Advocate-General (AG) Punjab Muhammad Shan Gul resigned on Saturday, citing personal reasons.
In a letter to Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Gul said that he was unable to perform the functions of his office due to personal commitments that he could no longer postpone.
