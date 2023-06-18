Multan transgender person being harassed

MULTAN: Transgender Anmol, a resident of Munirabad area of Bahawalpur Road, has said gangsters Ghulam Abbas, Kazim Hussain and Imam Bukhsh are forcing him to have illicit relations with them.

Addressing a press conference along with her mother Iqbal Mai at the Multan Press Club on Saturday, he said the gangsters were threatening to kill him.

On May 12, they violated the sanctity of his house and tried to abduct

him. They severely tortured him and his mother and tore his clothes. They snatched gold ornaments and Rs 45,000. A case was registered against the accused by the Basti Maluk Police, but till now, they were roaming freely and harassing him.

He demanded that the caretaker chief minister Punjab, the IGP, the additional IGP, the RPO, and the CPO Multan immediately arrest the accused and recover his belongings from them.

He said if justice was not done, the transgender community would stage protest outside RPO and CPO offices.