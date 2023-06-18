11 Punjab depts seek 3,000 laptops for e-filing, Office Automation System

LAHORE: Eleven departments of Punjab have requested more than 3,000 laptops to implement paperless e-filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) in the province.

According to the documents, Punjab Food Department has demanded 20, Emergency Department 100, Primary and Secondary Health Department 2,500, Cooperatives Department 40, Punjab Environment Protection Department 10, Zakat and Usher Department 10, Transport Department 15, Energy Department 25, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan 15, Higher Education Department 200 while Forestry, Industry and Commerce Department 25, Wildlife and Fisheries Department has asked for 75 laptops to implement the e-FOAS system.

According to the documents, the Higher Education Department has recommended giving 749 laptops in its stock to the departments. Some 749 laptops for e-filing system have been provided to the departments.

Sources said the Higher Education Department had 2,000 laptops since 2016, which have been distributed to all other departments. The batteries of these laptops have been damaged. Sources said that these laptops would be given to section officers, deputy secretaries and additional secretaries.

If there is any technical fault in these laptops or any fault in the power backup (battery), the departments will contact the Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) for their replacement. The Punjab departments need more than 6,000 laptops. According to sources, many other departments, including the Home Department, are buying the latest laptops worth Rs80,000 to Rs100,000. Sources said that more than Rs500 million worth of laptops are required to make the e-FOAS system operational.