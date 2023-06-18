PMLN, PPP meeting tomorrow to sort out differences

ISLAMABAD: The top leaders and ministers responsible for the economy from major component parties of the ruling alliance, Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), will hold another round of negotiations on Monday in an attempt to resolve their differences on financial issues.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting, which will also be attended by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

This interaction holds importance as it comes in the midst of serious criticism by PPP leaders of the budget proposals for the next fiscal year. PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has challenged the federal government, saying the PPP would refrain from adopting the Finance Bill in the National Assembly if the commitments made to the party for the flood-affected areas were not fulfilled.

The two parties had their first high-level meeting earlier this week, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and PPP leader and Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah were also present.

Bilawal was unable to attend the meeting as he was out of the federal capital.

The Sindh chief minister, in his speech in the Sindh Assembly on Saturday on the provincial budget, once again criticised the federal government for its unfulfilled promises.

The meeting on Monday will be another attempt to resolve the differences between the federal and provincial governments in Sindh.

Sources have mentioned that PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and some important individuals, including caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, have gone to the UAE to meet him.

The growing tension between the PMLN and PPP may prompt Asif Zardari to intervene and return earlier than planned. In an interesting development, some PMLN leaders have also started to criticise the PPP leadership. This new trend could widen the divide between the two parties, according to the sources.

The federal government is willing to meet the demands of the Sindh government, but the necessary funds will be provided after receiving contributions from donors, as committed during a meeting in Geneva last year.

The efforts made by the Shehbaz Sharif administration in this regard have been successful.

Another well-placed source mentioned that the PPP cannot afford to oppose the national budget, and it was highly unlikely for it to vote against the budget that was approved in the federal cabinet meeting, attended by the PPP chairman in his capacity as foreign minister, as well as four federal ministers from the party.

The federal cabinet will also meet on Tuesday (June 20). The meeting will be attended by PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto. The cabinet was unable to hold its meeting last week.