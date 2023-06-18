Judges must not get involved in politics: PM’s aide

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Irfan Qadir addresses a press conference in Islamabad on May 19, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/@GeoNews

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Irfan Qadir appealed to judges of higher judiciary on Saturday not to get involved in the country's political affairs and only to take steps to ensure justice to people.

Addressing a press conference at the Governor’s House here, Qadir said: “A former chief justice had formed benches of his choice and resorted to political engineering.”

The SAPM said: “We have seen for some time that the Supreme Court has become very active for [ensuring] supremacy of the law and Constitution.”

He said the government and parliament were standing with the judiciary and there was no ambiguity in the Constitution on accountability. He added that no one was above the Constitution and law, and everyone would be held accountable. Until all the institutions were brought under an accountability net with uniformity, the supremacy of law could not be established in the country, adding that if any institution did not support it, then it would be shared with the nation.

He said their effort was aimed at ensuring that the rule of the legal system remains stable in the country till the end of the current government’s tenure.

Irfan Qadir said no immunity should be accepted on corruption charges against the judges and they should be proceeded against swiftly. Whether the allegations against a judge were right or wrong, they should be decided soon. The Supreme Judicial Council should bring the matter to an end as soon as possible.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had been holding politicians and bureaucrats accountable. However, some judges influenced the bureau in their favour. He said the self-accountability process was going on in the judiciary. “Politicians’ accountability is not done by politicians but by other independent institutions. The judiciary has been adopting the process of self-accountability and if we follow suit…, politicians and bureaucrats should also be given the chance of self-accountability,” he asserted.

The SAPM said anyone who was involved in corruption must undergo the process of accountability. “If the judiciary is undertaking the process of accountability, it must be in line with the rule of law.

There is no ambiguity in the law as far as the accountability of anyone is concerned. He said the case of alleged corruption of a judge of the high court had come to light, and the alleged audio leaks in this regard had also surfaced. There is a long list of tours of a judge’s family and over Rs60 million have been spent on tours, Irfan Qadir said, adding that those who committed corruption had to face accountability.

Irfan Qadir said the government had set up a commission in which the most senior judge had been included to probe the authenticity of audio leaks. Still, the higher judiciary suspended proceedings of the commission.

Replying to a question, he said the right to appeal was given to those involved in serious crimes, but the former prime ministers were sent packing without giving them the right to appeal.

The SAPM said there was an intra-court appeal by former premier Nawaz Sharif in the High Court at that time, and no one had said that it was against the Constitution. Law should apply to all.

In response to a question, Qadir said that in the case against Nawaz Sharif, there could be no disqualification for life. A law has been passed by the Senate, and only five years of disqualification could be imposed under that law. When the case would be reopened, it would be ascertained whether things went wrong, he said and added that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not taking salary from his son.

To another question, he said the coalition government did not have two-thirds majority, and the new parliament would make legislation on crucial issues.

In response to another question, Irfan Qadir said new laws had been made to strengthen the judicial institutions.

About trial in military courts, Irfan Qadir said if someone wanted to challenge the military courts, there was no hurdle for him. However, those who attack or vandalise the military installations, whether they are soldiers or civilians, their cases would be tried in military courts.