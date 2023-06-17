Hammad Azhar booked for causing loss to exchequer

LAHORE: A case was on Friday registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab against former federal minister and PTI leader Hammad Azhar in Sheikhupura for allegedly causing a loss to the national exchequer in the construction of the AFCO Steel Mills.
According to the FIR, the mill was constructed illegally without approval of the building plan. Ferozewala Municipal Committee Building Inspector Haji Muhammad Iqbal has also been nominated in the case.
