BoI secretary to oversee Nadra till new chief’s hiring

ISLAMABAD: Asad Rehman Gilani, Secretary of the Board of Investment (BoI) in the Prime Minister’s Office, will oversee Nadra as its chairman.

The government has appointed him as the chairman on an additional charge basis until the recruitment process for a new Nadra head is completed under the established rules.

On his first day in office, the Nadra chairman visited different departments and instructed personnel to efficiently perform their duties and ensure uninterrupted services to the public.