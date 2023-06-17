BoI secretary to oversee Nadra till new chief’s hiring

ISLAMABAD: Asad Rehman Gilani, Secretary of the Board of Investment (BoI) in the Prime Minister’s Office, will oversee Nadra as its chairman.
The government has appointed him as the chairman on an additional charge basis until the recruitment process for a new Nadra head is completed under the established rules.
On his first day in office, the Nadra chairman visited different departments and instructed personnel to efficiently perform their duties and ensure uninterrupted services to the public.
ISLAMABAD: According to the Economic Survey, the population of Pakistan in 2022 had exceeded 2292 million. According...
LAHORE: A case was on Friday registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab against former federal minister...
ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority on Friday asked K-Electric to reimburse Rs0.0472/unit to...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamic Development Bank is all set to approve $600 million in project financing for flood-affected...
ISLAMABAD:An Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday granted interim bail to TV anchor Sami Ibrahim till July 4, in a case...
LAHORE: The Sikh community in the UK has called for a “full investigation” into the death of Avtar Singh Khanda, a...