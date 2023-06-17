Sikhs want probe into leader’s death

LAHORE: The Sikh community in the UK has called for a “full investigation” into the death of Avtar Singh Khanda, a Khalistan Movement leader who has mysteriously died in Birmingham.

Khanda had led protests at the Indian High Commission in London earlier this year when the Indian flag was pulled down by Khalistan activists. According to media reports, Khanda was admitted to a Birmingham hospital after he complained of uneasiness on Monday. The exact cause of his death is not clear yet. However, the Sikh community has cast doubts over the death and sought a probe into it. In a letter to the UK Police, CEO Khalsa Aid International Ravinder Singh requested a “full investigation” into the death which caused concern amongst the community across the UK and globally. “This death follows a number of other untimely deaths of Sikh activists within the last 18 months. We seek reassurance that this death is not politically motivated or sinister,” he said, adding that the deceased’s family had requested postmortem to establish the cause of death. Indian media has reported that Khanda was suffering from blood cancer while his close circles rejected it. Some Indian newspapers reported that Khanda was suspected to have been poisoned.