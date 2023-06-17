Monetary dispute claims three lives

KOHAT: Three persons were killed and two others injured when armed men opened fire on them over a monetary dispute at Mirozai village on the outskirts of the Kohat city here on Friday, police sources said.

The sources said that the incident took place at Mirozai village in the Kohat district when three armed men opened fire on their rivals over a monetary dispute, leaving three persons dead and another two wounded.

The slain persons were identified as Abdul Basit, Abdul Razzaq and Sanobar Khan.

The injured included Mohammad Naeem and Pir Mohammad, who were taken to a nearby hospital and were stated to be out of danger.

The officials at the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station registered the first information report of the incident against three accused namely Usman Zeb, Umar Zeb and Hashmi Khan. The police conducted raids to bring the accused to justice.

However, they had managed to escape from the spot after committing the crime.The motive behind the incident, according to the police, was a monetary dispute.